Andrew Putnam shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Andrew Putnam hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 136th at 7 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 295 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Putnam chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Putnam had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Putnam to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Putnam to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Putnam's his second shot went 9 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 35 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.