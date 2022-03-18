Andrew Novak comes back from a rocky start in round two of the Valspar Championship

Andrew Novak hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Novak finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Andrew Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, Novak missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Novak to 1 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Novak to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Novak reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Novak had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Novak to even-par for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 1 under for the round.