Andrew McCain posts bogey-free 2-under 69 l in the second round of the Valspar Championship

Andrew McCain hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. McCain finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Andrew McCain hit his 108 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Andrew McCain to 2 under for the round.