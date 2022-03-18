Andrew Landry shoots 3-over 74 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Andrew Landry hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Landry finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 1 over for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Landry's tee shot went 184 yards to the left rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Landry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 1 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Landry's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.