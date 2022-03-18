Alex Smalley shoots 2-over 73 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Alex Smalley hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 102nd at 1 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a 360 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Smalley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley tee shot went 200 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Smalley to 3 over for the round.

Smalley stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 200-yard par-3 13th. This moved Smalley to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.