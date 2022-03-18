Alex Noren rebounds from poor front in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Alex Noren hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Noren finished his day tied for 38th at 4 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Alex Noren's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 14th, Noren hit his 135 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Noren hit a tee shot 222 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.