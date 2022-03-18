Adam Svensson shoots 3-under 68 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Svensson hit 7 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 49th at 3 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 12th, Svensson's 127 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Svensson to 1 under for the round.

Svensson hit his tee at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, setting himself up for a long 48-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Svensson to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Svensson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Svensson to 3 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Svensson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Svensson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 29-inch putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 5 under for the round.

Svensson got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 4 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Svensson's tee shot went 239 yards to the left rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.