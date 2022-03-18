  • Adam Schenk shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Adam Schenk makes birdie on the par-5 11th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Schenk chips in birdie on No. 11 at Valspar

