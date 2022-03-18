Adam Schenk shoots 4-over 75 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Adam Schenk hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 130th at 5 over; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Schenk had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Schenk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to even for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Schenk chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Schenk missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Schenk to even for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schenk to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 11th, Schenk chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Schenk's his second shot went 19 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th, Schenk had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Schenk to 4 over for the round.