Adam Long rebounds from poor front in second round of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Long hit 9 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Long finished his day tied for 73rd at 2 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Adam Long got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Adam Long to 1 over for the round.

Long got a bogey on the 475-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Long's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.