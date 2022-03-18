Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day in 2nd at 12 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Adam Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hadwin chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Hadwin at even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hadwin hit a tee shot 219 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Hadwin's 132 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Hadwin had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 5 under for the round.