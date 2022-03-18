Abraham Ancer shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

Abraham Ancer hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Ancer finished his day tied for 94th at even par; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Ancer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Ancer at 1 over for the round.