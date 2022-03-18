Aaron Wise shoots 1-over 72 in round two of the Valspar Championship

In his second round at the Valspar Championship, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Wise finished his day tied for 83rd at 1 under; Matthew NeSmith is in 1st at 14 under; Adam Hadwin is in 2nd at 12 under; and Scott Stallings and Sam Burns are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

On the par-4 seventh, Wise's 113 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wise had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Wise got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Wise to 2 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Wise had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.

Wise got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wise to 1 over for the round.