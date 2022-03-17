Zach Johnson shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Zach Johnson hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and three putting. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the par-5 11th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 380-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Johnson's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 over for the round.