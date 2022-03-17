Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Xander Schauffele in the first round at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Xander Schauffele hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schauffele finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Schauffele's 124 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.

Schauffele missed the green on his first shot on the 200-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 4 under for the round.