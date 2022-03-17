Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Wyndham Clark hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Clark had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 under for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Clark chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 4 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Clark had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Clark to 3 under for the round.