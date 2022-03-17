  • Wyndham Clark shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Wyndham Clark makes birdie on the par-5 5th hole.
    Highlights

    Wyndham Clark makes birdie on No. 5 at Valspar

