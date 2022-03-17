William McGirt putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, William McGirt hit 12 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McGirt finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-5 11th, William McGirt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved William McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, McGirt hit a tee shot 174 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, McGirt's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 4 under for the round.