Wesley Bryan posts bogey-free 3-under 68 l in the first round of the Valspar Championship

Wesley Bryan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Bryan finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Wesley Bryan reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wesley Bryan to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Bryan missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Bryan to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Bryan hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bryan to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Bryan had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bryan to 3 under for the round.