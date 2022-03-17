Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson hit 9 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Simpson's 142 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Simpson hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Simpson chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Simpson hit an approach shot from 235 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 5 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Simpson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.