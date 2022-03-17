  • Webb Simpson shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson makes a birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.
    Highlights

    Webb Simpson makes birdie on No. 1 at Valspar

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Webb Simpson makes a birdie putt on the par-5 1st hole.