Vince Whaley shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 129th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

Whaley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to even for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 4 over for the round.