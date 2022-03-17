-
Vince Whaley shoots 3-over 74 in round one of the Valspar Championship
March 17, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Vincent Whaley makes birdie on No. 15 at Valspar
In the opening round of the 2022 Valspar Championship, Vincent Whaley makes a 11-foot birdie putt on the par-3 15th hole.
In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Vince Whaley hit 8 of 13 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Whaley finished his day tied for 129th at 3 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Whaley's tee shot went 200 yards to the right rough and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
Whaley got a bogey on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Whaley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Whaley to even for the round.
On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Whaley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Whaley to 1 over for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Whaley got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Whaley to 4 over for the round.
