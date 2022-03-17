Viktor Hovland shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Viktor Hovland hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hovland finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Hovland had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hovland to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Hovland had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hovland to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Hovland's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.