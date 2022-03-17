Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Vaughn Taylor hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Taylor finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Taylor reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This put Taylor at 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Taylor's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Taylor's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 first, Taylor hit his 151 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Taylor got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Taylor had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Taylor had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Taylor's 150 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.