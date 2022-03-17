Tyrrell Hatton shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Tyrrell Hatton hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Hatton reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Hatton reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Hatton's tee shot went 233 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Hatton had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Hatton's tee shot went 179 yards to the left rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 293 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Hatton chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Hatton hit a tee shot 209 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.