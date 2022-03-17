Tyler Duncan shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Tyler Duncan hit 8 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Duncan finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Duncan's 147 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 3 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 2 under for the round.