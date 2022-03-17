Troy Merritt shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Troy Merritt hit 7 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Merritt finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 second, Merritt's 193 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Merritt to 1 over for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Merritt hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to even-par for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 sixth hole, Merritt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Merritt to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Merritt chipped in his fourth shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

Merritt hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 45-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Merritt had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Merritt to 4 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Merritt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.