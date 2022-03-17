Trey Mullinax shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Trey Mullinax hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Mullinax hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 7 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.

Mullinax got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Mullinax to 3 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Mullinax had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mullinax to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Mullinax's tee shot went 222 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Mullinax reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 4 over for the round.