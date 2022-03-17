Bogey-free 1-under 70 by Tommy Gainey in the first round at the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Tommy Gainey hit 5 of 13 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gainey finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 18th, Tommy Gainey's 148 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tommy Gainey to 1 under for the round.