Tommy Fleetwood putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

Tommy Fleetwood hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Fleetwood finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Tommy Fleetwood had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tommy Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Fleetwood had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

After a 284 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Fleetwood chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.

Fleetwood hit his tee at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, setting himself up for a long 38-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Fleetwood to 4 under for the round.