Taylor Moore shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Taylor Moore hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 215-yard par-3 15th, Moore missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Moore to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Moore had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Moore hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Moore to even-par for the round.