Sung Kang shoots 4-over 75 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Sung Kang hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 133rd at 4 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Kang reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

At the 380-yard par-4 12th, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to even for the round.

Kang tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kang to 1 over for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Kang hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kang to even-par for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Kang got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

On the 455-yard par-4 third, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Kang hit an approach shot from 166 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 eighth green, Kang suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 3 over for the round.

On the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 4 over for the round.