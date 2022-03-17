Stewart Cink shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Stewart Cink hit 11 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Cink finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 first, Cink hit his 229 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

Cink tee shot went 180 yards to the fringe and his chip went 25 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Cink to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Cink reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Cink's 156 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.