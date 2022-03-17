Stephan Jaeger shoots 5-over 76 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Stephan Jaeger hit 6 of 13 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Jaeger finished his day tied for 137th at 5 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Jaeger got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Jaeger's his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Jaeger got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Jaeger to 4 over for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Jaeger's 145 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 5 over for the round.