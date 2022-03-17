Shane Lowry shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Shane Lowry hit 7 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 under for the round.

At the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Lowry hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Lowry's tee shot went 225 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 11th, Lowry hit his 91 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 3 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 18th, Lowry got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.