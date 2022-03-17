Seung-Yul Noh shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Seung-Yul Noh hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noh finished his day tied for 69th at 1 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Noh hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 9 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Noh's tee shot went 204 yards to the right rough and his approach went 33 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Noh reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noh to 1 under for the round.