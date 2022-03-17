Seth Reeves shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Seth Reeves hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Reeves finished his day tied for 107th at 1 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Reeves had a 115 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Reeves reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 15th, Reeves hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reeves to 2 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Reeves had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Reeves to even-par for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first, Reeves had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Reeves to 1 under for the round.

At the 435-yard par-4 second, Reeves got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Reeves to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Reeves missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Reeves to even-par for the round.

Reeves got a bogey on the 420-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reeves to 1 over for the round.