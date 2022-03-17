Sean O'Hair shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Sean O'Hair hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. O'Hair finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

At the 475-yard par-4 16th, O'Hair reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put O'Hair at 1 over for the round.

After a 318 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, O'Hair chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved O'Hair to even for the round.

O'Hair got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 1 over for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, O'Hair had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving O'Hair to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 235-yard par-3 eighth, O'Hair missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left O'Hair to 2 over for the round.