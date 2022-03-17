Scott Stallings shoots 6-under 65 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Scott Stallings hit 6 of 13 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stallings finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, and Danny Lee; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the par-4 10th, Stallings's 104 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Stallings had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stallings to 2 under for the round.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Stallings hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 3 under for the round.

At the 215-yard par-3 17th, Stallings hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Stallings reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Stallings got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Stallings to 4 under for the round.

Stallings hit his tee at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stallings to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Stallings's 124 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stallings to 6 under for the round.