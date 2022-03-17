Scott Piercy shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Scott Piercy hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Piercy finished his day tied for 118th at 2 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 under for the round.

On the 200-yard par-3 13th, Piercy's tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Piercy chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Piercy to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Piercy's tee shot went 194 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Piercy's tee shot went 176 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot went 15 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Piercy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Piercy to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Piercy chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Piercy to 2 over for the round.