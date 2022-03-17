Sam Ryder shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Sam Ryder hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ryder finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th, Ryder had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ryder to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Ryder had a 162 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ryder to even for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Ryder reached the green in 3 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 17th, Ryder's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Ryder chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder got a bogey on the 435-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Ryder to even for the round.

At the par-5 fifth, Ryder chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Ryder to 1 under for the round.

Ryder stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 235-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Ryder to 2 under for the round.