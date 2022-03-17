Sam Burns shoots 7-under 64 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Sam Burns hit 8 of 13 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day tied for 1st at 7 under with Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, and Jhonattan Vegas; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.

Burns got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Burns chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Burns hit a tee shot 226 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Burns's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 4 under for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Burns chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 5 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burns to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 18th hole, Burns had a 169 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 7 under for the round.