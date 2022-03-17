Sahith Theegala shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Sahith Theegala hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Theegala finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 320 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Theegala chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Theegala missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Theegala to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 fifth, Theegala's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Theegala had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Theegala to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Theegala had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Theegala to 2 under for the round.

After a 317 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Theegala chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 16th, Theegala's 168 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Theegala to 4 under for the round.