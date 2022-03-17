Ryan Brehm shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Ryan Brehm hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Brehm finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 560-yard par-5 first hole, Brehm hit an approach shot from 98 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

After a 234 yard drive on the 455-yard par-4 third, Brehm chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brehm to even for the round.

On the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Brehm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 1 under for the round.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Brehm reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brehm to 2 under for the round.

On the 380-yard par-4 12th, Brehm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to 1 under for the round.

Brehm got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brehm to even-par for the round.