Russell Knox shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Russell Knox hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Knox finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 455-yard par-4 third hole, Knox had a 188 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Knox got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Knox to even for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 575-yard par-5 11th, Knox chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Knox to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 200-yard par-3 13th, Knox missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Knox to 1 under for the round.