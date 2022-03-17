Roger Sloan shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Roger Sloan hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at even for the tournament. Sloan finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 200-yard par-3 13th, Sloan hit a tee shot 175 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Sloan to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 15th, Sloan's tee shot went 197 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 435-yard par-4 second, Sloan had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Sloan to 2 over for the round.

Sloan got a bogey on the 455-yard par-4 third, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Sloan to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 605-yard par-5 fifth hole, Sloan hit an approach shot from 101 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Sloan to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Sloan had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sloan to even-par for the round.