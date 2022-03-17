Robert Streb shoots 3-under 68 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Robert Streb hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Streb finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the par-5 first, Streb chipped in his fourth shot from 10 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Streb had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Streb to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 420-yard par-4 seventh hole, Streb had a 128 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streb to 1 under for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th hole, Streb reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streb to 2 under for the round.