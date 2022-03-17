Richy Werenski delivers a bogey-free 6-under 65 in the first at the Valspar Championship

Richy Werenski hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Werenski finished his day tied for 5th at 6 under with Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Richy Werenski reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Richy Werenski to 1 under for the round.

On the 590-yard par-5 14th hole, Werenski reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Werenski to 2 under for the round.

On the par-5 first, Werenski's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 4 under for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 605-yard par-5 fifth, Werenski chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Werenski to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Werenski had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Werenski to 6 under for the round.