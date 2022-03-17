Peter Malnati putts himself to an even-par first round of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Peter Malnati hit 5 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Malnati finished his day tied for 90th at even par; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 303 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Peter Malnati chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Peter Malnati to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Malnati's 136 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Malnati to 2 under for the round.

On the 195-yard par-3 fourth, Malnati's his second shot went 31 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 430-yard par-4 ninth, Malnati chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Malnati to 1 under for the round.