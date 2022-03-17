Paul Barjon putts well in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Paul Barjon hit 8 of 13 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Barjon finished his day tied for 33rd at 3 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

On the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Paul Barjon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Paul Barjon to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 14th, Barjon's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

After a 282 yard drive on the 475-yard par-4 16th, Barjon chipped his fourth shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Barjon to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Barjon chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Barjon to 2 under for the round.

Barjon missed the green on his first shot on the 195-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This moved Barjon to 3 under for the round.