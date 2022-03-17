Patton Kizzire shoots 2-under 69 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Patton Kizzire hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his day tied for 50th at 2 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 380-yard par-4 12th hole, Kizzire had a 158 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

At the 465-yard par-4 sixth, Kizzire got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.