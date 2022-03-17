Pat Perez shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the Valspar Championship

In his first round at the Valspar Championship, Pat Perez hit 10 of 13 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Perez finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

After a 279 yard drive on the 560-yard par-5 first, Perez chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Perez's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Perez's tee shot went 237 yards to the left rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 445-yard par-4 10th hole, Perez had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Perez to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 14th, Perez chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Perez to 4 under for the round.