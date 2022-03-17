Omar Uresti shoots 7-over 78 in round one of the Valspar Championship

Omar Uresti hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valspar Championship, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Uresti finished his day in 144th at 7 over; Adam Hadwin, David Lipsky, Sam Burns, and Jhonattan Vegas are tied for 1st at 7 under; Richy Werenski, Davis Riley, Scott Stallings, and Danny Lee are tied for 5th at 6 under; and Justin Thomas, Kramer Hickok, and Doc Redman are tied for 9th at 5 under.

At the 455-yard par-4 third, Uresti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uresti to 2 over for the round.

At the 420-yard par-4 seventh, Uresti got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Uresti to 4 over for the round.

On the 235-yard par-3 eighth, Uresti's his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 5 over for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 10th, Uresti got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Uresti to 7 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 575-yard par-5 11th hole, Uresti hit an approach shot from 80 yards to 12 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Uresti to 6 over for the round.

On the 475-yard par-4 16th, Uresti had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Uresti to 7 over for the round.